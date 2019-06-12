125 Years Ago
New team: Chief of Police Young and Alderman Moore went to Le Mars to purchase a team of horses for the patrol wagon. The team of whites is used at present and one already has been sold. The other horse will be used on the chief’s buggy for a few months and then will be sent to pasture for the benefit of his health.
Beer joint nuisance: George W. Kellogg said he will travel to Elk Point to protest to authorities there against the beer joints located opposite Riverside park and along the Big Sioux bridge road in South Dakota. Last Sunday, he said, there were a half dozen beer joints strung along that road and the highway was blocked by vehicles and crowds. The men were drunk. Across the river from the park, he said, “The men and women congregate together and indulge in drunken orgies.”
In sporting news: The Burns-McMillan wrestling match, which is booked for June 25 here, is the subject of much speculation among the sports enthusiasts. It promises to be one of the most interesting events of its kind ever produced in Sioux City. Both men will make a desperate effort to win.
100 Years Ago
Pop advertisement: The Chesterman company: “Wholesome Tastiness – Pop! A direct food value. A reliable chemist in the Department of Agriculture says to ask for ‘Chesco,’ the delicious bubbling ginger ale. Order your favorite pop flavor today: strawberry, cream, vanilla, root beer, lemon, orangeade, peach bounce, cherryade, raspberryade, grapeade, Champo. Two dozen half pint bottles: $1.75.”
Nurses strike: Eighty nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital went on a strike Monday. The walk-out was called when hospital authorities refused to reinstate one of the training nurses who had been dismissed for staying out past curfew the previous night. The strike started at 1 o’clock and ended at 3 o’clock when the nurses’ demands were met. Rules for nurses in training at hospitals place 9:30 o’clock as the latest hour they may stay out at night. The girl did not return until 10:30.
Making headlines: Thrills galore were made in downtown Sioux City Saturday when A. L. Willoughby, “the human fly,” scaled the walls of the Iowa building at Fifth and Pierce streets, using only his hands and tennis shoes to get to the roof. .,.Miss Margaret Anderson, 22, has been hired by Woodbury County as an assistant prosecutor, making her the first woman in the County Attorney’s office. She will be assigned to grand jury duty.
50 Years Ago
Summer classes: The summer instrumental program sponsored by the Sioux City Community Schools will begin Monday for a seven-week period. A total of 300 students will participate in the high school programs and 100 in the All-City Orchestra. …Sioux City’s summer playground program opens Monday in 27 locations. The Parks and Recreation Department will offer softball, volleyball, table games, tether ball and horseshoes.
Blooming roses: More than 300 varieties of rose bushes are in full bloom this week in Grandview Park. The 3,000 plants include four new varieties that have been added to the Rose Garden this year. The garden began in 1937 and is located behind the bandshell.
In the news: Country music stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette will head the Grand Ole Opry spring special Friday night at the Municipal Auditorium. The show is a benefit for the Sioux City Jaycees. …Johnson Biscuit Co. has purchased the four-story building at 500 Floyd Blvd. next to its production plant to add more manufacturing and storage space for the cookie and cracker firm. …Mr. and Mrs. Fay Mann of Estherville, Iowa, were notified that their son, Army Pfc. David Mann, 20, was killed in action in Tay Ninh Province, South Vietnam on June 5.
25 Years Ago
Quake rocks area: From the top of the Badgerow Building in Sioux City to the top of the courthouse in Ponca, Neb., Siouxlanders were rocking and rolling Wednesday night. The tremors were triggered by a deep underground earthquake in Bolivia, which measured from 7.5 to 8.0 on the Richter Scale. People reported being shaken by the tremors about 7:45 p.m.
Ruthless murder: South Sioux City police are investigating the brutal murder of Gary Miller, 55, manager and co-owner of Milhon’s Package Liquor. He was found shot to death when a customer walked into his store about 11:51 p.m. Monday, the victim of an apparent robbery gone awry. The cash drawer was empty, Police Chief Scott Ford said. Miller was shot at least twice. Miller was a well-known and respected member of the community.
Outdoor places: A nature walk will be held in the 150-acre prairie preserve at 10 a.m. Saturday, led by college biology professor Brian Hazlett near Briar Cliff College. He has identified 87 species of prairie plants to date, while fellow prairie lover Dianne Blankenship has found about 100. …The 10th annual Lewis and Clark Festival will be held this weekend at Blue Lake near Onawa, Iowa. Re-enactors will bring to life the landing and encampment of the Corps of Discovery, which includes authentic replicas of the keelboat and the two pirogues.
