SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Brad Williams will be taking the stage at the Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Tickets, which start at $29.50, go on sale Friday online at Orpheumlive.com or at the Primebank Box Office.

Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out venues all over the country and world. He has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Williams' first one-hour special, "Fun Size," was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second one, "Daddy Issues," which was more successful than the first. His third special featured some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. His last special on Netflix was "The Degenerates."

Also, an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films.