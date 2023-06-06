SIOUX CITY -- Standup comic Shane Gillis will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct. 14.

A comedian, actor and writer from Mechanicsville, Pa., Gillis was named "Philly's Funniest" in 2016 and he's been on a roll ever since. He is a frequent guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Barstool Sports KFC Radio" and is a regular on comic Pete Davidson's "Bupkis" series on Peacock.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at OrpheumLive.com or Primebanktix.evenue.net (code: COMEDY). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or at the Primebank Box Office.