Comment period for Hamilton Boulevard traffic study begins Friday

SIOUX CITY -- The 90-day comment period for the Hamilton Boulevard traffic study begins Friday.

Roadway users are encouraged to provide input online at rebrand.ly/HamiltonTraffic or by calling 712-224-4990.

Three traffic signals on Hamilton Boulevard are going through a 90-day evaluation period to determine if they will be removed.

The locations include the Hamilton Boulevard intersections at West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

During the first 30 days, the traffic signal will be placed in flash mode and stop sign control will be placed on the side-street approaches. Custom signs will be placed at each intersection to indicate that the signal is under study for removal.

After 30 days, the signal will be turned off completely (will no longer flash), the signal heads will be bagged, and the evaluation will continue for another 60 days.

