Community Action Agency taking applications for heating bill assistance

A look at things you can do in your home to help conserve power during extreme cold weather.

SIOUX CITY -- Applications are being accepted until April 30 for low-income Iowans to receive help paying a portion of their home heating costs.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is taking online, over-the-phone and in-person applications from low-income home owners and renters to receive assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Assistance is based on several factors, including total household income, number of household members, dwelling type and heating fuel type.

For more information or to apply online, visit www.caasiouxland.org. In-person or phone appointments may be scheduled by calling (712) 274-1610.

Applicants will need to provide identification, a copy of their most recent heating bill and proof of household members' gross income either for the past 30 days or the past calendar year.

