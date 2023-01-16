Community comes together to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders packed a church on Sioux City's north side Monday night to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme of King's annual birthday celebration, which was sponsored by the local chapter of the NAACP, was "This is power ... our collective voice."

The event featured local speakers, as well as the all-community MLK Day Choir, under the direction of Sandra Pearson. The choir was made up of singers from a number of local churches, as well as people who simply wanted to participate.

Dr. Albert Mosley, Morningside University's first-ever Black president, said in his keynote address that there is still much unfinished business when it comes to civil rights. He said matters, which were thought to have been decided, are now being retried in this country.

Mosely cited barriers that many states have placed in front of the ballot box, including imposing strict voter ID laws, cutting voting times, restricting registration and purging voter rolls. He said these "special burdens" have been placed on racial minorities, as well as the young and old.

"In addition to the renewed assault on voting rights here in our country, there are countless flashpoints around the globe that should cause each of us to seriously ponder Dr. King's question of, 'Where do we go from here?'" Mosely said.

Sioux City Community School District Board Member Monique Scarlett told those gathered at First Congregational United Church of Christ that she is "concerned about our future and our collective voices." She said the world we live in today is not the same as it was a decade ago.

"Our world has regressed or even relaxed when it comes to the guarantee of equality and justice for all. We applaud the steps that Dr. King literally gave his life for, yet we, oftentimes, need to demand what Dr. King marched for," said Scarlett, who said that in 2023 the same opportunity to succeed doesn't exist for everyone.

Scarlett said civil rights began because Black folks were frustrated and tired of being mistreated and disrespected on every level.

"We all in here can initiate, educate and create foundations that are solid and stable. By doing this, it provides numerous avenues of engagement, which confront ongoing battles of discrimination that some of us face or witness on a daily basis," she said. "We must continue to help and not hinder the movement."

Scarlett encouraged those present to call discrimination out when they witness it.

"Call that for what it is. No longer we can continue to excuse the brutal behavior of racism, discrimination and divisive agendas," she said. "... The only way to protect our civil rights is to do what is right. Dr. King said the time is always right to do what is right."

Mosley noted that King's Poor People's Campaign brought to the forefront some of the nation's ugliest and best kept secrets about the working poor. A generation or two later, he said the spirit of that campaign led to a "massive and significant increase" in the U.S. middle class. He said access to decent housing, better pay and viable education opportunities have allowed millions of working class families to traverse class lines.

"The poor of every hue and skin color, who gathered in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 1968 to demand massive change could have never predicted the vast alteration of the American socioeconomic landscape that we have witnessed. Even with all of this, all is still not well," Mosely said. "Like Dr. King, we find ourselves in the position of simultaneously reviewing and analyzing progress, while expressing cautious enthusiasm about the future."

Over the past few years, Mosely said the world has been irrevocably changed and dramatically altered by COVID-19. While everyone has been impacted by the virus, he said COVID-19 has not impacted everyone equally.

"A disproportionate number of heartache and suffering has been felt in African American and Hispanic communities with an overwhelming number of deaths being reported among these two groups. These statistics, while distressing, were entirely predictable. For far too long, health inequities have persisted and undermined the fabric of society."

Mosley said the question, "Where do we go from here?" presents us each with opportunities to try to make things better.

"What was left undone yesterday -- the unfinished agenda items of race, poverty, persecution and discrimination because of sexual orientation, and so many more. These unfinished agenda items are waiting for each of us to pick them up and to turn from our sense of neglect and dishonesty and to prayerfully move towards reconciliation," he said.