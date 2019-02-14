SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is seeking resident input on a new skate park.
According to a statement from Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, locations under consideration for a second skate park include Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Boulevard; Fairmount Park, 300 Irene Street; or Leif Erikson Park, 31st and Court streets.
Cook Park, 505 Market Street, has a skate park that opened in August 2001. The skate park features a 7-foot deep bowl, clover bowl and other amenities. Skate parks are typically made for skateboarding, BMX and inline skating and may contain various elements, including handrails, vertical ramps, bowls and banked ramps.
Completed surveys must be returned by March 1 via a provided postage paid envelope. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6126.