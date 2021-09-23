Community members hold rally to encourage mask wearing

SIOUX CITY -- Members of the public were encouraged to wear a mask while in public at a Sioux City rally held Thursday afternoon.

Teachers, healthcare workers, community leaders and citizens spoke at the event, all asking people to wear a mask to protect children and others in the community. Many of the speakers asked the Sioux City Community School District to put a mask mandate in place.

“I am asking this community to simply save our students,” said School Board Vice President Monique Scarlett. Scarlett was the only school board member to vote for a mask mandate.

Sioux City teacher Korey Cantrell said there is nothing more devastating for a school community than the death of a student.

“Not wearing masks increases the probability of that occurring in one of our schools,” she said.

Community member Jeannette Hopkins said on Thursday a student went home COVID-19 positive to a parent living with a compromised immune system. Hopkins said think of that child going home, giving it to their parent and the parent dying.

Dr. Kelly Ryder, family medicine specialist at Siouxland Community Health Center, said her children wear masks to school every day because they want to protect their friends, and other families.