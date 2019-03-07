SIOUX CITY -- Deanna Jarvis found out on Monday that she, her family and her many pets have a place to stay, at least, for the next two weeks.
That's a load off of the mind of Jarvis, president of Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, whose house was completely destroyed by fire, Feb. 28.
"We may have lost material things," she said. "But we didn't lose any of the most important things."
Specifically, her family of five was safe, and so were her two pets. Even the foster animals Jarvis was caring for have been distributed to other Noah's Hope family.
Since the fire, a social media campaign has been started to help Jarvis, in addition to Noah's Hope, which is as nonprofit organization that provides veterinary care while working to secure "forever housing" for abused or unwanted animals.
As of Monday afternoon, more than $14,500 has been raised, according to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue's Facebook page.
"My house was Noah's Hope's first den and I remember all of the planning we did around my dining room table," Jarvis said.
Indeed, Jarvis' home has been safe haven for hundreds of homeless dogs over the last 10 years.
"I've always had a place in my heart for homeless animals," she said. "Now, I really know what it feels like to not have a place to call your own."
If you'd like to help out, Jarvis recommend to do it via Noah's Hope Facebook page or directly at the Noah's Hope den at 2601 Myrtle St.
"The community has been extraordinarily generous to us," she said. "We have enough clothes. However, that may change in time. People wanted to give us furniture, like beds. But we have no place to put it."
Which is why Jarvis said a monetary contribution or gift cards is preferable.
"Everything is up in the air right now," she said. "Having a place to stay, even temporary, feels so good."