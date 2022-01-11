Community Speak-Out event to focus on City Council

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a Community Speak-Out event on Jan. 20 that will focus on the City Council.

Community Speak-Out sessions allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.

The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.

One month following the event, the council will respond with answers to questions and comments via Facebook Live on the City of Sioux City: Diversity page.

For more information, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.