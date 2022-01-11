Community Speak-Out event to focus on City Council

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a Community Speak-Out event on Jan. 20 that will focus on the City Council.
Community Speak-Out sessions allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.
The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.
One month following the event, the council will respond with answers to questions and comments via Facebook Live on the City of Sioux City: Diversity page.
For more information, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.