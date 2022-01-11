 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Speak-Out event to focus on City Council

  • 0
Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a Community Speak-Out event on Jan. 20 that will focus on the City Council. 

Community Speak-Out sessions allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.

The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. 

One month following the event, the council will respond with answers to questions and comments via Facebook Live on the City of Sioux City: Diversity page.

For more information, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News