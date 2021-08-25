Community Speak-Out series begins Sept. 15

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a new Community Speak-Out series, which will serve as a listening session for city departments to obtain community feedback.
The first event will be held Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum and have a focus on diversity and inclusion.
The Community Speak-Out sessions will allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.
Contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan with questions at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or by phone at 712-203-7738.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.