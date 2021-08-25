Community Speak-Out series begins Sept. 15

 Skip to main content
Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a new Community Speak-Out series, which will serve as a listening session for city departments to obtain community feedback.

The first event will be held Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum and have a focus on diversity and inclusion.

The Community Speak-Out sessions will allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.

Contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan with questions at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or by phone at 712-203-7738.

