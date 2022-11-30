Company: Nearly 60% of Iowa landowners sign easements for CO2 pipeline

GALVA, Iowa -- Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva.

"We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice president of government and public affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions. "In the state of Iowa, we've signed up just shy of 60% of the landowners along the route. Here in Ida County, we're just shy of 70%. North of us, in Cherokee, we're at 70%; and down in Crawford, we're at 80%."

The proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline would pipe carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants to an underground sequestration site in North Dakota, thus preventing the carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere where it would contribute to global warming, by forcing it under the earth. The pipeline would run through 30 counties in Iowa, including several in Northwest Iowa -- Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, O'Brien, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida and Crawford, and would extend into Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

Quad County Corn Processors, which produces about 100,000 gallons of ethanol each day and 35 million gallons per year, is one of 32 facilities partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed carbon capture and storage project. Carbon dioxide capture is already deployed at more than 40 ethanol plants across the United States.

Delayne Johnson, Quad County's chief executive officer, said the partnership will allow the facility to get more value out of its carbon dioxide. He said farmers that supply Quad County are going to be able to continue to get a "very competitive price" for their corn.

"Some of our CO2 just goes up into the atmosphere; and some of that is currently turned into some other products. But, this is going to bring our carbon intensity of our fuel down so some of it will actually be lower than the emissions from an electric vehicle," he said. "It really just brings more to our bottom line, allows us to have a good bid for our farmers for the corn that they produce and, so, we're adding value to the AG community."

Once carbon dioxide sequestration is in place, Johnson said Quad County will be producing about 9% of its ethanol as a zero carbon intensity or a zero-CI fuel.

"We hear a lot of talk about zero emission vehicles. And, most people refer to them as electric vehicles. But, combing their CO2 sequestration with our cellulosic process, we truly are making a zero carbon intensity ethanol here at Quad County; and we're very excited about that opportunity," he said. "We see the ethanol industry continuing to meet the consumer demands of low carbon intensity and by sequestering CO2 to bring that value into our company, which also means it's added at the farm level, as well."

Some landowners have expressed opposition to this project, as well as Navigator Heartland Greenway's proposed CO2 pipeline.

Summit Carbon Solutions will use a computer-based computational leak detection system that continuously monitors the pipeline's operation. Data will be collected from pressure sensors, flowmeters and temperature sensors installed along the pipeline and used to identify abnormal operating conditions, according to the company.

Jim Pirolli, chief commercial officer for Summit Carbon Solutions, acknowledged that "there's a few that are opposed" to the project, but noted that it benefits "every farmer and landowner" in communities across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

"The industry supports over 400,000 jobs across the U.S.," he said. "Making this a more sustainable competitive fuel in the future solidifies the economic benefits of these plants and of agriculture."

Pirolli said Summit Carbon Solutions hopes to have the project fully permitted by the summer of 2023, begin construction late next year and be operational in late 2024.