Complaint filed against Spirit Lake bar for violating COVID-19 regulations
Complaint filed against Spirit Lake bar for violating COVID-19 regulations

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed a complaint against a Spirit Lake bar for violating Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The ABD said in a statement released Friday that Barefoot Bar, on or about Aug. 1, 3, 8 and 22, failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone, failed to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet, and/or failed to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

According to the statement, any licensed establishment in violation of the governor's proclamation faces a civil penalty for its violations, but has the right to a hearing.

