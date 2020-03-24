Concerns about COVID-19 worry Sioux City homeless shelter leaders

"I think we've been able to adjust pretty well. We've had a great response from the community," said Hall, who said local restaurants have donated produce, while community members have offered up fruit and bread.

Kory Zimney, operations director for Street Medicine, a medical outreach program for the homeless and underserved that was founded by Sunnybrook Community Church members, said volunteers are no longer providing services at the Soup Kitchen and that its access to the Gospel Mission, which has a shelter, has been limited.

"The Gospel Mission has closed just to its current residents, so we are not going there where we have a sign. We are able to come in on an as-needed basis or through telehealth if something were needed," he said. "We have given them extra thermometers and things like that."

Jennifer Milby, the program's site coordinator, continues to visit the Warming Shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Zimney said. He said other program volunteers have been "pulled back."

"At this point, it's our intent to try to keep providing services as we're able to, but we know this situation is ever-so-fluid," he said.