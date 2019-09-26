{{featured_button_text}}
Gavins Point, 2019

Water flows through the spillways at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, S.D., in April. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday warned anglers anticipating the upcoming paddlefish season that the current high releases from the dam will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the Missouri River.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

YANKTON, S.D. -- Above-normal water releases at Gavins Point Dam will create dangerous conditions for anglers hoping to catch paddlefish in the Missouri River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Paddlefish snagging season begins Tuesday.

Releases from the dam near Yankton will be at 80,000 cubic feet per second through October while the corps evacuates near-record runoff from Missouri River reservoirs. The releases -- the highest ever for October -- will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the river below the dam, the corps said in a news release.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The corps recommends that all anglers, both in boats and on shore, use extreme caution and wear life vests. People fishing from the banks should be wary of their footing because high river flows can cause slippery conditions and cause rocks along the bank to shift. Boaters should not anchor their boats. Even anchoring from the bow can be dangerous in turbulent water.

All boats must remains downstream of the restricted area signs posted on the north and south banks of the river below the dam.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments