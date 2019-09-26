YANKTON, S.D. -- Above-normal water releases at Gavins Point Dam will create dangerous conditions for anglers hoping to catch paddlefish in the Missouri River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Paddlefish snagging season begins Tuesday.
Releases from the dam near Yankton will be at 80,000 cubic feet per second through October while the corps evacuates near-record runoff from Missouri River reservoirs. The releases -- the highest ever for October -- will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the river below the dam, the corps said in a news release.
The corps recommends that all anglers, both in boats and on shore, use extreme caution and wear life vests. People fishing from the banks should be wary of their footing because high river flows can cause slippery conditions and cause rocks along the bank to shift. Boaters should not anchor their boats. Even anchoring from the bow can be dangerous in turbulent water.
All boats must remains downstream of the restricted area signs posted on the north and south banks of the river below the dam.