SIOUX CITY -- Cone Park's sixth winter season will come to a close this weekend.

Sioux City's all-seasons park announced on its Facebook page that warm temperatures and spring-like conditions are "definitely starting to show at Cone Park." The last day of the 2022-2023 tubing season will be Sunday.

Cone Park's ice skating rink and bunny hill have already closed for the remainder of the season.

The park has not yet announced when the 2023 summer tubing season will kick off.

Two lanes of plastic-type track on the main hill opened to the public for the first time on June 18, 2022. The surface, which acts like snow, was installed on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and removed before the snowmaking began.

A mountain bike trail system is slated to begin being constructed at Cone Park in 2023. The bike trails project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails.