Cone Park could open for season next week

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said Thursday that he expects to announce the official opening date for Cone Park's third season sometime next week.
According to Salvatore, the all-seasons park's snow making equipment began running Dec. 1. He said his department is tentatively targeting an opening date of Dec. 20.
"We never announce that we're going to be open until we know that the hill is ready to go," Salvatore said. "We have to make more snow to know that we'll be ready."
Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink, fire pit and day lodge. In the summer months, the rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.
Last February, the park, which opened in 2017, received the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa.
Once the official season opening date is announced, visitors can pre-purchase tickets for the park online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.