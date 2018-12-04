SIOUX CITY -- The 5,400-square-foot ice rink at Cone Park opens to the public tonight.
Open skate hours at Ruth Cone Skate & Splash are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and skate rental is $3. Personal skates may be used. Cone Park Lodge and the concession stand will operate during open skate hours.
According to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, an opening date for the tubing hill hasn't been set yet. Snow was being made Tuesday for the tubing hill. Reservations and fees for the tubing hill include the ice rink, or park goers can use the Ice Rink for a reduced fee. The ice rink and tubing hill will have the same operating hours.
For more information about Cone Park, visit sioux-city.org or call 712-279-6126.