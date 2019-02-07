SIOUX CITY -- Iowa's top tourist attraction in a metro area? This year, it goes to Sioux City's Cone Park.
The Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa bestowed the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor on the all-seasons park Thursday. Dragoon Trace Nature Center near Mount Ayr was honored as the top outstanding attraction in a rural area.
More than 20,000 people visited Cone Park during its first winter of operation, from mid-December 2017 to March 11, 2018. The park at 3800 Line Drive boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink, fire pit and day lodge. In the summer months, the rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.
For its second winter season, the park added a less steep tubing run for children. It's named Blue Bunny Hill for its corporate sponsor, Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny ice cream, the smaller hill. A lift, called a magic carpet, transports sledders to the top of each hill.
Snow Glow Tubing, an LED light show set to music, also is offered during some nighttime sessions this year.
With its own snow-making equipment, Cone Park can operate even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate in the winter.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said tubing sessions were sold out nearly every weekend the first season, and that trend was expected to continue this year.
The Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Federation of Iowa presented 27 awards recognizing excellence in the industry at a ceremony Thursday in Altoona as part of the 2019 Iowa Tourism Conference.
The Stone Pier Summer Concert Series, held on the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View, was named the outstanding rural event.
Thursday is the second time Cone Park has been recognized in the past year. In April, the park was listed as Iowa's entry in MSN's listing of the best new tourist attractions in each state. The MSN lifestyle story highlighted the park's "gamut of outdoor fun."