Cone Park opening Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY -- Cone Park's tubing hill will officially open for the season on Wednesday, the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department announced in a statement. 

Due to limited capacity and high demand, the statement said patrons are asked to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park, 3800 Line Drive. 

Visit coneparksiouxcity.com to purchase tickets or to view a complete list of operating dates, hours, and rates. 

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 or by visiting its office in the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive. 

Cone Park, which was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019, offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate on the refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink and warm up around the fire pit and in the park's day lodge.

