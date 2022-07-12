Cone Park summer tubing getting 'a ton of positive feedback,' recreation supervisor says

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly a month after summer tubing debuted at Cone Park, John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor, said both kids and adults are "absolutely loving" this new thing to do.

"From Google reviews, from Facebook reviews, we're getting a ton of positive feedback," said Byrnes, who noted that Thursday and Friday night sessions have been most popular. "They think it's cool. They think it's unique."

The addition of summer tubing makes the park, 3800 Line Drive, a year-round destination for family fun. Two lanes of plastic-type track on Cone Park's main hill opened to the public on June 18. The surface, which acts like snow, is installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and removed before the end of the year to make way for snow tubing. Anyone at least 42-inches tall can tube on the hill as long as they're wearing closed-toe shoes.

"This is one of those great things where you can have a birthday party there and the parents will actually come up to us and go, 'We had just as much fun as the kids,' because they can drink a water or a Powerade, or maybe they're inside (the lodge) having a beer or a wine and the kids are running around on the hill. It's just kind of this cool atmosphere where there's something for everybody."

Ellen Masresha visited Cone Park for the first time with her children on a balmy Friday evening. Masresha, who was slated to celebrate her 60th birthday the following day, said she was scared to go down the hill, but her daughter convinced her to try it.

"It was scary. It's fast. I didn't see at all," said Masresha, who said she kept her eyes closed the entire time.

At this time, Byrnes said the track's two lanes are sufficient. He said ticket sales have been slower than in the winter, likely because people have more recreational options to choose from in the summer. He said the hours and days tubing is available at Cone Park may change in the future.

"Does it need to be open during the day like a pool? Does it need to be just all weeknights? Is it less of a weekend thing? We're going to play around with that," Byrnes said. "We know we have a really, really desirable product here, just from the feedback we're getting. Now, we need to match that up with when can we make that accessible with the folks in the community to use."

The inaugural summer tubing season is currently slated to run until Sept. 5, although Byrnes said city staff are looking at potentially extending the season into mid-October. As long as summer tubing proves viable and pays for itself, Byrnes said the city would consider looking at adding additional lanes of track.

"It's been pretty self-sufficient with the two lanes. We can have up to 80 tubers at once. That seems like a really good number," he said. "If demand starts exceeding that, that would be a great problem to have and, then, we really start looking at adding more and do some different stuff."

Tubers use the lift in summer and winter to get up to the top of the hill during 2 1/2-hour sessions. There is a small amount of mist on the track on hot summer days, but, otherwise, the lanes use no water.

"The product could run completely dry without any water," Byrnes said. "We just add a little bit for the speed of the hill and the comfort of our patrons."

Byrnes said the misting feature is turned on for roughly five minutes at a time to cool down the track and the tubers. He noted that the park's splashpad and airconditioned lodge also provide respite from temperatures.

"It's not a waterslide. You don't have to show up expecting to get soaking wet. It's one of those things that keeps you cool while you're doing it," he said. "And, of course, we have the lodge to cool down and take breaks and get water and Powerade."

During the winter, Cone Park offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate at the park's 5,400-square-foot refrigerated ice skating rink. Byrnes said there were a lot more surprises and hiccups associated with winter tubing, which first opened in December 2017, than with summer tubing.

"It's a little bit of a slower ride," Byrnes said of summer tubing. "So, were trying to speed it up as opposed to slow it time -- kind of different things like that that limit the amount of issues that we're having."

A mountain bike trail system is slated to begin being constructed at Cone Park in 2023. The $2 million bike trails project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails.

Cone Park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019. During the park's fifth winter season, 19,897 tickets were sold.

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of time at coneparksiouxcity.com or by calling 712-279-6126. Tickets are $10 per person for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions, and $7 for Thursday and Sunday night sessions.