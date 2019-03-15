SIOUX CITY -- Sunday will be the final day for tubing at Cone Park, as snow-making temperatures are no longer in the forecast.
Due to recent rain and warm temperatures, the Wells Blue Bunny Hill will be closed, according to a statement from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department. The ice skating rink will be open, pending weather.
In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Irish music will play at the park Sunday and green beer will be available for those 21 and over.
Tickets can be purchased online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.
Available tubing sessions:
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($10 per person), 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ($10 per person), 6 to 9 p.m. ($10 per person)
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($10 per person), 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ($10 per person), 6 to 9 p.m. ($7 per person)