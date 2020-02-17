Cone Park to host Winterfest featuring free tubing, cardboard sled races

SIOUX CITY -- What started as a way to get kids active on a winter day is turning into a outdoor festival for the entire family to enjoy.

The inaugural Cone Park Winterfest will take place from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, at the 3800 Line Drive park, with free tubing (limited to 30 minutes depending on demand), snowshoe demonstrations, free ice skating (along with appearances by the Sioux City Musketeers), and the Port of Sioux City River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race.

"I started the cardboard sled race on my own at Grandview Park 18 years ago and turned it into a River-Cade event the very next year," veteran event coordinator Phil Claeys said. "We held it at Sertoma Park for many years."

Well, the annual event was held whenever there was enough snow on the ground to justify sledding. The event was canceled periodically due to lack of snow.

That will never be the case at Cone Park, the Homemade Cardboard Sled Race's home since 2018. After all, the city-owned, 700-foot tubing hill has its own snow-making equipment.

"Cone Park and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has embraced the event as I always hoped it would," Claeys said. "It has been a perfect partnership."