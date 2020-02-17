Cone Park to host Winterfest featuring free tubing, cardboard sled races

SIOUX CITY -- What started as a way to get kids active on a winter day is turning into a outdoor festival for the entire family to enjoy.
The inaugural Cone Park Winterfest will take place from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, at the 3800 Line Drive park, with free tubing (limited to 30 minutes depending on demand), snowshoe demonstrations, free ice skating (along with appearances by the Sioux City Musketeers), and the Port of Sioux City River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race.
"I started the cardboard sled race on my own at Grandview Park 18 years ago and turned it into a River-Cade event the very next year," veteran event coordinator Phil Claeys said. "We held it at Sertoma Park for many years."
Well, the annual event was held whenever there was enough snow on the ground to justify sledding. The event was canceled periodically due to lack of snow.
That will never be the case at Cone Park, the Homemade Cardboard Sled Race's home since 2018. After all, the city-owned, 700-foot tubing hill has its own snow-making equipment.
"Cone Park and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has embraced the event as I always hoped it would," Claeys said. "It has been a perfect partnership."
This is certainly the case since the Siouxland District Health Department was selected as one of the eight communities in the United States to pilot the "Move Your Way" campaign, earlier in February.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services created the campaign to promote the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.
"'Move Your Way' guidelines including helping people understand how much physical activity they need to be healthy and how to fit it in their daily lives," Cone Park on-site manager John Byrnes said. "Luckily, we had the Cardboard Sled Race. We decided to just add onto the event, making it a full afternoon of family-friendly entertainment."
The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will have free cardboard available at its 401 Gordon Drive offices during regular business hours. Participants can decorate their makeshift sleds as fashionably as they want.
If you're not into sled racing, Byrnes said there will be plenty of things to see or do.
"It's been a long winter and our Winterfest is a great time to bring out the family for some outdoor fun," he said.
In fact, it may be one of the last weekends of the season for tubing, sledding and ice skating.
"We want to see the winter go out on a good note," Byrnes said.
Claeys is just happy to see the River-Cade Homemade Cardboard Sled Race get bigger and better.
"This will be a nice kickoff for River-Cade's 57th year," he said. "It will get our season off to a head start."