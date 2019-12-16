Cone Park to open for third winter season Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Snow tubers will once again be sliding down Cone Park's hills when the Sioux City attraction opens for its third winter season Friday night with a three-hour session of Snow Glow Tubing.
"We're hoping our third season is our best yet. We've been doing a lot of preparations to have a successful season," said Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, who noted that Cone Park will be open throughout the holiday break.
More than 20,000 people visited Cone Park during its first winter of operation, which stretched from mid-December to March 11, 2017. Salvatore said attendance during the park's second year was "very consistent" from the inaugural year.
In February, the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa bestowed the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor on Cone Park. With two years of operation on the books, all the wrinkles at have been ironed out, according to Salvatore.
"We have like 50 people call every day. They see snow on the hill and they just assume that we're ready, but there's a lot more to it than that," he said.
Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink, fire pit and day lodge. In the summer months, the rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.
Cone Park has its own snow-making equipment, so it can operate even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate in the winter. The equipment has been running since Dec. 1, according to Salvatore.
"Just as a rule of thumb, if it's 27 degrees or under, we're probably making snow," he said. "We basically do it around the clock as long as the temperatures allow."
The tubing hill, which usually has at least six lanes open, can accommodate up to 250 users during three-hour sessions. There will be 18 sessions of Snow Glow Tubing, an LED light show set to music, which is sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
During Cone Park's second year, the ice skating rink was open for the entire winter season. New to the park were a year-round outdoor restroom by the ice skating rink, and Blue Bunny Hill, which is sponsored by Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream. Located next to the main tubing hill, Blue Bunny Hill is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages.
For the third season, adjustments have been made to the grade of the bunny hill. A new parking lot is another welcome addition for the park's third year. During its first two years of operation, Salvatore said visitors parked in an overflow area at the IBP Ice Center.
Visitors can pre-purchase tickets for the park online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.