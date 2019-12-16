Cone Park to open for third winter season Friday

Cone Park has its own snow-making equipment, so it can operate even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate in the winter. The equipment has been running since Dec. 1, according to Salvatore.

"Just as a rule of thumb, if it's 27 degrees or under, we're probably making snow," he said. "We basically do it around the clock as long as the temperatures allow."

The tubing hill, which usually has at least six lanes open, can accommodate up to 250 users during three-hour sessions. There will be 18 sessions of Snow Glow Tubing, an LED light show set to music, which is sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

During Cone Park's second year, the ice skating rink was open for the entire winter season. New to the park were a year-round outdoor restroom by the ice skating rink, and Blue Bunny Hill, which is sponsored by Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream. Located next to the main tubing hill, Blue Bunny Hill is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages.

For the third season, adjustments have been made to the grade of the bunny hill. A new parking lot is another welcome addition for the park's third year. During its first two years of operation, Salvatore said visitors parked in an overflow area at the IBP Ice Center.

Visitors can pre-purchase tickets for the park online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.

