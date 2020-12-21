Cone Park to open Wednesday, limit capacity amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- As Cone Park prepares to open for its fourth winter season on Wednesday amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sioux City recreation supervisor John Byrnes is confident that visitors to the park are going to have an experience that is "better than ever before."
"Since the majority or our stuff happens outside, we're pretty excited that we're going to be able to remain open," Byrnes said. "We're going to limit our capacity, so you're going to have less lines, less people, in general, to contend with."
Between December 2019 and March 2020, 25,731 people visited the park at 3800 Line Drive, which boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, bunny hill and 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink. That number was an increase of nearly 6,000 people from the year before. This season, however, due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Byrnes said the park, which frequently sells out on weekends, will limit capacity by 50 percent to start. Under normal operating circumstances, the park's tubing hill, which usually has at least six lanes open, can accommodate up to 250 users per session.
"It's going to be a little bit of a moving scale," Byrnes said of capacity. "Obviously, we've never opened in a pandemic, so if it's way too crowded we can dial it back, or we can ramp it up if there's plenty of room."
Visitors are asked to plan ahead and purchase their tickets online in order to minimize ticket window lines. Tickets can be purchased at webtrac.sioux-city.org.
Once at the park, visitors are asked to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others, about the width of two snow tubes. Masks are required at all times, both inside and outside the park's lodge, unless visitors are seated at a table.
The lodge features two flat-screen TVs, free WiFi and an LED fireplace. It also has lockers and a concession area where pizza, chicken strips, fries, hot chocolate, Blue Bunny ice cream treats and more can be purchased.
"We're going to hope that people won't hang out and take up space in the lodge since it is so limited. We're going to ask people to keep going more," Byrnes said. "People are still going to be able to come in and warm up, but it's just going to be a little more of a quick warm up for 10 to 15 minutes, have a hot chocolate and keep on moving sort of thing."
Besides the main tubing hill, Cone Park also offers Blue Bunny Hill, which is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Take the carpet lift up and exit to the left at the blue signs for the bunny hill. When park-goers need a break from the snow-covered slope, they can also warm themselves around a brick fire pit.
"There's minor operating stuff," Byrnes said of non-pandemic-related changes being implemented at the park this season. "We regraded our bunny hill for the younger kids to make that better and more efficient. But, as far as the winter stuff goes, it's pretty much the same. We've been able to build on our success every year."
The Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa bestowed the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor on Cone Park. Besides tubing, visitors can also skate at the ice skating rink during their time at Cone Park. Skate rentals are available. In the summer months, the skating rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.
"We're prepared to be one of the only things that can be open. Because we operate almost entirely outside, we have space and we can easily physically distance people," Byrnes said. "We're family outdoor recreation, so we are expecting a large demand."
