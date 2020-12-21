Cone Park to open Wednesday, limit capacity amid pandemic

Besides the main tubing hill, Cone Park also offers Blue Bunny Hill, which is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Take the carpet lift up and exit to the left at the blue signs for the bunny hill. When park-goers need a break from the snow-covered slope, they can also warm themselves around a brick fire pit.

"There's minor operating stuff," Byrnes said of non-pandemic-related changes being implemented at the park this season. "We regraded our bunny hill for the younger kids to make that better and more efficient. But, as far as the winter stuff goes, it's pretty much the same. We've been able to build on our success every year."

The Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa bestowed the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor on Cone Park. Besides tubing, visitors can also skate at the ice skating rink during their time at Cone Park. Skate rentals are available. In the summer months, the skating rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.

"We're prepared to be one of the only things that can be open. Because we operate almost entirely outside, we have space and we can easily physically distance people," Byrnes said. "We're family outdoor recreation, so we are expecting a large demand."