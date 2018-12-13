SIOUX CITY -- Cone Park tubing hill will open for the season at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
More than 20,000 people visited Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, during its first winter of operation, which stretched from mid-December to March 11, 2017.
The ice rink at Cone Park is already open and has the same operating hours as the tubing hill.
Snow tubes will be provided at the park. Outside tubes or boards are not allowed. The tubing hill can accommodate up to 225 users during each 3-hour session and 150 users during each 2-hour session. The park is expected to be very busy, so purchasing your spot ahead of time in recommended. Visit webtrac.sioux-city.org or the Parks & Recreation Administrative Office, 401 Gordon Drive or call 712-279-6126.
Snow Glow Tubing sponsored by Hard Rock will be offered for eight sessions. Normal operating hours will start Jan. 3. Three-hour sessions begin at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and 6 p.m. on weekdays (Tuesday through Thursday).
Available tubing sessions:
12/21: 6 p.m.*, 9 p.m.*
12/22: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.*, 9 p.m.*
12/23: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
12/24: 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
12/25: 2:30 p.m.
12/26: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
12/27: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
12/28: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.*, 9 p.m.*
12/29: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.*, 9 p.m.*
12/30: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
12/31: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
01/01: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
01/02: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
*Snow Glow Tubing sessions sponsored by Hard Rock Tubing