The Johnson County medical examiner has confirmed the body found in the Iowa River Saturday was that of Cristian Martinez, of Muscatine.
The 20-year-old was reported missing one week prior — on April 15. He last was seen in the alley behind Bardot Iowa, 347 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City.
Iowa City Public Safety issued a news release Monday, confirming positive identification was made. The cause of death has not yet been determined as an autopsy is pending, authorities said.
At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, Iowa City Police responded to the area of Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St., after a couple in the area of the east bank of the Iowa River located what appeared to a body in the water.
An investigation is ongoing.