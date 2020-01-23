Connelly-led group buys undeveloped Dakota Dunes land, Twin Rivers golf course for $5.4M

DAKOTA DUNES -- A group of local investors led by Bart Connelly has purchased most of the remaining undeveloped land owned by Dakota Dunes Development Company for $5.4 million.

The purchase includes 158 acres of commercial parcels, 25 undeveloped acres in the Country Club neighborhood and 25 residential lots in Country Club. The deal also includes the 118-acre Two Rivers Golf Course.

Dakota Dunes Development was a unit of Midwest Energy Co., a predecessor to MidAmerican Energy, which began developing the upscale planned community in the southeast tip of South Dakota in 1988. The project began with 2,000 acres.

The tracts, located in the far northeast, southeast, northwest and southwest corners of the planned community,

Connelly, a local contractor and developer, is the managing member of Dakota Dunes Land Holdings, LLC, which announced the purchase Thursday. The deal was finalized in early January, he said.

"It was a very complex transaction, a lot of ups and downs, but it went very, very smoothly. Much more smoothly than we thought it was going to go, and it's hard for me to contain our excitement," Connelly said at a news conference at Central Bank in Dakota Dunes.