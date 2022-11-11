Considering over-the-counter hearing aids? Here's what Siouxland audiologists say you need to know

SIOUX CITY -- Hearing aids are now available over the counter at certain pharmacies and big-box stores.

On Oct. 17, individuals 18 and older became eligible to purchase the devices, following Congress' passage of the Hearing Aid Act and subsequent rules issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Adrian Aylor, an audiologist at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants and Hearing Services, said there are advantages and disadvantages associated with being able to buy hearing aids directly from retail stores or online without a prescription.

"I think a benefit is that hearing devices will be more readily available to Americans, just because of the cost barrier of prescription-based hearing aids," she said. "I think one thing that could be more of a downside or something that could be misunderstood is that they are not made for everybody and there is kind of a limited amount of people they will help. It's still important to remember that there will be a role of prescription-based hearing aids for patients that over-the-counter hearing aids aren't a good option for."

Executive order opens the door

In effort to lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Joe Biden issued an executive order last year that called upon the FDA to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription or exam.

Under a final rule issued by the FDA, hearing aids first became available last month to adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss at stores or online. The FDA estimates that the move will lower the average cost of hearing aids by as much as $3,000 per pair. Walgreens, Walmart, Best Buy, CVS and Hy-Vee are among the retailers that are selling hearing aids over the counter.

Walgreens is selling hearings aids for $799 per pair, while CVS is offering various models with different price points on its website. According to a news release, Walmart is selling an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and at 1,000 vision centers in Walmart stores, as well as 474 Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations. None of the stores mentioned are located in Siouxland.

In a statement, Hy-Vee listed Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy and South Sioux City Hy-Vee as being select locations where the devices are being sold.

Prescription aids differ

Aylor said prescription hearing aids are different than over-the-counter hearing aids. Prescription hearing aids are professionally fitted and finely tuned by an audiologist.

"Just like glasses are fit to a prescription, what sounds well for one person will sound totally awful for another person. Whereas, over-the-counter-based hearing aids are less finely tuned to a patient's needs," she said.

Dr. Megan Wegher, Aylor's colleague, said she thinks patients with more mild hearing loss will benefit the most from over-the-counter hearing aids being available.

"The FDA came out and approved it for mild to moderate (hearing loss). Moderate is even getting into the range where you almost need a more prescriptive fit," she said. "Other people might like more prescriptive hearing aids for the customization of them. Oftentimes, they're a little bit more discrete than more of the one-size-fits-all over-the-counter device."

Learn the options

Although over-the-counter hearing aids are more affordable for patients, Wegher said they are still an investment, so patients should be educated about the options available to them.

"I think it's important that the consumer look into their options before they pull the trigger and make the decision," she said. "You'd hate to put $1,000 into a pair of devices and, then, find out that your condition could be corrected surgically, corrected through medication, or have an implantable device that may be covered by insurance."

For example, Wegher said a diagnostic evaluation may reveal that a patient has asymmetry -- hearing loss greater in one ear than the other. She said that promotes an automatic referral to an ear, nose and throat physician, who can look into the reason behind the asymmetry.

"With these patients who are just going over the counter, we worry that things like that are going to get missed," she said. "There's a lot of unknowns as to what the cause is. What the degree is. Over-the-counter (hearing aids) are a great solution for some people, but until you know what the root cause is and what the severity is, it's a little bit of a guessing game."

Signs of loss

Having to crank up the volume on the TV or ask people to frequently repeat what they've said, could indicate hearing loss. Although, Aylor said, one of the first signs is often hearing ringing or buzzing noises in the ears.

"Any asking for repetitions, difficulty hearing in background noise or crowds of people are really big (signs)," she said.

Even though over-the-counter hearing aids are for mild-to-moderate hearing loss, Wegher worries that individuals who are really struggling with their hearing are going to pursue the cheaper option anyway. She said her office isn't going to be able to program over-the-counter hearing aids.

"The benefit may not be there, which, at that point, most likely, they will end up here for a hearing test," she said. "We do see a lot of referrals from other offices in the area that might not be happy with care, with outcomes. Those are the tough patients who have just put in thousands of dollars and, then, you're telling them they have to look at another investment if we can't work with what they have."

Who would benefit?

Wegher said patients who have had a routine hearing evaluation and know that they don't have an underlying etiology and that their degree of hearing loss fits in the mild to moderate range would be perfect candidates for over-the-counter hearing aids.

"It is beneficial to some, but you almost have to know what's going on before you spend that type of money, because it still is a lot of money," she said.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, Aylor said patients' expectations for hearing aids are "huge."

"For the majority of hearing aid patients, they're still going to have some difficulty in hearing in different environments with hearing aids or without them," she said. "Hearing aids definitely help, but they don't ever make hearing back to normal again. That's one thing that, often, we have to work through with patients. Things still won't be perfect."