Construction on new Woodbury County jail delayed by steep rise in building material costs

SIOUX CITY -- Construction on the new Woodbury County jail, originally expected to begin this spring, has been delayed until at least the fall due to a steep spike in material costs, local officials say.
The price of building materials essential to jail construction -- steel, concrete, PVC, copper -- have jumped by as much as 70 percent in some cases. Lumber prices in particular have gone through the roof. The sharp increase are partially tied to scores of Americans tapping into low interest rates to remodel or build homes, driving up demand for materials even as mill and factory output was diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of the different pieces that will make up that building, have gone up drastically since October," said Ron Wieck, chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, the county-city entity that oversees the new jail.
Wieck said Thursday that even fuel prices have gone up so much -- due largely to diminished crude oil production over the last year, coupled with the winter storm that hit the Gulf Coast in February -- that the initial dirt-work phase would be more expensive than officials had expected.
But he anticipates prices will relax in the coming months; in the meantime, the Law Enforcement Center Authority will be watching the markets closely.
"We're also hearing that by early fall -- people that are in the know are telling us that they're supposed to come back down," he said.
Just over one year ago to the day, voters in Woodbury County approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the county's current, 34-year-old jail, which local law-enforcement authorities have said is overcrowded and in poor condition.
The old jail's heating and air-conditioning systems were of particular concern, and officials have warned that a sudden failure of these or other systems could prompt an evacuation of the jail and an expensive relocation of inmates. Necessary repairs to the existing building would reportedly cost more than $22 million.
Plans called for construction of a new law enforcement center on the northeastern outskirts of Sioux City, at 3701 28th St. The 110,000-square-foot center that would hold up to 450 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates in the current jail, which is just across the street from the county courthouse downtown.
Officials had originally hoped that the new jail would be open by 2022.
But because of the finite dollar figure that local officials are permitted to spend, high material prices are a non-starter for the time being, Wieck said.
"You have one of two options. Option number one is to move forward and pay the price. And we're limited on that, so that's not really an option for us," he said. "Option number two is to watch the process and attempt to move forward at a time when prices come back down, and fall within the range of the dollar amounts that we've got to work with."
Wieck said that the Law Enforcement Center Authority's plans and paperwork are on track. Once the ink is dried on the final agreements and memorandums between the county and city, all that will remain is for material prices to come back down.
"We're on time with where we want to be on, 100 percent on the plans and the bidding process," he said. "But we're not ready to do that because of material costs right now."