Construction on new Woodbury County jail delayed by steep rise in building material costs

Just over one year ago to the day, voters in Woodbury County approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the county's current, 34-year-old jail, which local law-enforcement authorities have said is overcrowded and in poor condition.

The old jail's heating and air-conditioning systems were of particular concern, and officials have warned that a sudden failure of these or other systems could prompt an evacuation of the jail and an expensive relocation of inmates. Necessary repairs to the existing building would reportedly cost more than $22 million.

Plans called for construction of a new law enforcement center on the northeastern outskirts of Sioux City, at 3701 28th St. The 110,000-square-foot center that would hold up to 450 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates in the current jail, which is just across the street from the county courthouse downtown.

Officials had originally hoped that the new jail would be open by 2022.

But because of the finite dollar figure that local officials are permitted to spend, high material prices are a non-starter for the time being, Wieck said.