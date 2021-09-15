Construction starts on plant to pretreat animal fats, oils for renewable fuel industry

DAKOTA CITY -- A joint venture between Tyson Foods’ and Jacob Stern & Sons has started construction on a factory in Dakota City that will pretreat animal fat for eventual conversion into renewable diesel fuel.
The JST Global facility, which will be built on 6.5 acres next to Tyson’s flagship beef plant in Dakota City, will complement a similar JST plant in Houston.
The Northeast Nebraska factory, will employ 22 people, including management and operations, Construction begins this week, with plans to have it up and running by the end of 2022.
Company officials point out that animal fat by-products maximize the use and value of each animal Tyson harvests and minimizes the waste, keeping with the company's commitment to sustainability and efficiency.
“Our investment in this facility is yet another demonstration of our ability to innovate, derive incremental value from every animal and contribute to our sustainability goals,” said Shane Miller, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats.
“The new Dakota City facility will allow JST Global to deliver a consistent supply of value-added low carbon intensity feedstocks to meet the growing demands of the renewable fuels market,” JST CEO Jay Van Valen added.
Dakota Dunes-based Tyson Fresh Meats, which operates six beef plants and six pork plants in the U.S., has supplied Jacob Stern & Sons, the largest U.S. processor and marketer of animal fats, with pork and beef-derived fats and oils for over 50 years. The animal fat products are used for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to animal nutrition and the growing renewable foods market.
Company officials said the new JST Global facility will be capable of meeting the stringent specifications that renewable diesel producers require.
The Dakota City beef plant, which is Tyson's largest, employs over 4,300 people, making it the largest employer in metro Sioux City.
