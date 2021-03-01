Consultant estimates $15 to $20 million needed for pedestrian bridge

Phase 1 of the project, which is entering its second year of construction and costs just under $6 million, includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces. Rogers said plans for Phase 2 of the project are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month and then go out for bid. Phase 2, which includes overlooks, a yoga lawn, a shade structure, Floyd Plaza and an interactive fountain, is budgeted at $5 million.

The fountain, which would be located in Floyd Plaza, would be enclosed by a series of concrete blocks that people could sit or climb on, according to Rogers.

"The fountain is a combination of water manifolds that have 10 to 15 jets in them that shoot out from 6 inches to as much as 5 feet," he said. "There's three of those systems, so they work independently of one another and they go up and down. In addition to that, there's a fog system."

Rogers said the base bid for Phase 2 is $2.9 million, with four alternates within the bid -- the Floyd Shelter, the Floyd Overlook, the Virginia Overlook and Plaza, and the Virginia Shelter.