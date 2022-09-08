Contaminated Le Mars site added to EPA Superfund list

LE MARS, Iowa — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added a contaminated site in downtown Le Mars to its Superfund National Priorities List (NPL).

The Le Mars site, one of five new additions nationally, consists of several square blocks where tetrachloroethene and associated degradation products have been identified in soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and indoor air underneath and/or within several businesses/structures. The contamination originates from historic dry cleaning services at 18 Plymouth Street SE, east of the intersection of the street, also known as Highway 3, and Central Avenue.

The Highway 3 PCE site was discovered in April 2008 when environmental investigation activities related to the nearby Le Mars Coal Gas Plant site identified the presence of tetrachloroethene (PCE) in groundwater monitoring wells downgradient of the coal gas plant. PCE is not a contaminant often associated with coal gas plants. Subsequent groundwater sampling events further delineated the extent of the PCE groundwater plume and traced the migration pathway to potential source areas, according to the EPA.

Multiple cleanup activities have taken place since the site's discovery. Vapor mitigation systems were installed in 20 buildings with high concentrations of PCE or trichloroethene from 2013-14. A total of 690.4 tons of contaminated soil also was removed and sent to the Gill Landfill near Jackson, Neb. in 2021, according to the EPA.

Superfund sites includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination that pose significant human health and environmental risks.

The list serves as the basis for prioritizing EPA Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only releases at non-federal sites included on the NPL are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.

“All people in this country, no matter the color of their skin, their zip code or income, deserve to live in communities free from harmful pollutants and contaminated lands,” EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said in a statement. “By adding sites to the Superfund National Priorities List, we are accelerating cleanups and working to ensure that more people living near the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination have the health and environmental protections they deserve.”

In May, EPA proposed adding the Highway 3 PCE site to the Superfund list. Before being added, the site had to meet the EPA's requirements, be proposed for addition to the list in the federal register and subject to a 60-day public comment period.

With Wednesday's update to the NPL, the Biden-Harris administration is following through on its commitment to update the list twice a year, as opposed to once a year, the EPA said. By pledging to add sites more regularly to the NPL, the federal agency said it is taking action to protect the health of communities across the country while cleaning up and returning blighted properties to safe and productive reuse in areas where environmental cleanup and jobs are needed most.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities, according to the EPA. The program is credited for significant reductions in both birth defects and blood lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24% within 3 miles of sites after cleanup.