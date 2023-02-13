SIOUX CITY -- A contactor is back in Sioux City working to remove roughly 200 ash trees with 16 to 24-inch trunk diameters in the mid-town and near northside neighborhoods.

Last month, Kelly Bach, Sioux City Parks Maintenance Field Supervisor, said the contractor previously knocked out 40 trees in two days. Cold weather prevented completion of the work at that time.

"Those trees that are being removed are going to a local landscaper to be ground," said Bach, who said the trees will be repurposed as colored wood chip mulch.

The removal of ash trees on city-owned properties, including the public right-of-way, are part of the city's plan to manage the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced on Jan. 19 that the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has been confirmed in Sioux City in samples collected from trees.

The Emerald Ash Borer has now been found in all but three of Iowa's 99 counties: Plymouth, Palo Alto and Emmet.

Larva feeding on the inner bark damages and eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

Last fall, Bach said city staff identified ash trees that would be removed and sent letters to impacted property owners. When they didn't hear back from certain property owners, he said staff knocked on doors and delivered the letters.

Property owners have the option to treat the trees. Bach said only about 2% have opted for treatment. Ash tress slated for removal have been brightly marked.

"Staff is already working on identifying other areas of trees that need to be removed and will continue with the larger populated areas and work into it for the years to come," said Bach, who noted that replanting is a work in progress.

Property owners can find more information about removing or treating ash trees at sioux-city.org. Click the community tab at the top to access Sioux City's emerald ash borer management plan.