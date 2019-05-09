DES MOINES -- Two Siouxland contractors have agreed to pay civil penalties for damaging underground utility lines and violating Iowa's One Call law.
Attorney General Tom Miller on Thursday announced that Outdoor Heaven, doing business as Demuth Landscape & Design, of Milford, Iowa, would pay a $5,000 civil penalty and Lieber Construction of North Sioux City would pay a $3,500 penalty.
According to a news release from Miller's office, Outdoor Heaven failed to provide a 48-hour notice and began to dig footings for a retaining wall in Arnolds Park in June. The contractor's equipment struck and damaged a 1-inch natural gas pipeline.
Lieber Construction also failed to provide 48 hours notice before digging footings for a new building in Sergeant Bluff in April 2018. Workers hit and damaged a 2-inch gas pipeline, resulting in partial closure of a nearby road and temporary loss of service to 29 MidAmerican Energy customers.
The One Call law requires that anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.