SIOUX CITY -- Wearing an "I beat people with sticks" T-shirt, Jackson Newton, 17, surveyed the billiard table for advantage.
"The trick to playing pool is in the ability to run the table," the Akron-Westfield Community High School 12th grader explained, mid-round, at the Q and Feather Again pool hall, on a Saturday morning. "You're constantly two or three steps ahead of your competitor at all times."
At that moment, Jackson's opponent was Dallas Smith, his friend and fellow A-W Westerners football teammate.
"Personally, you're always looking to make the best shot," Dallas, 17, said as Jackson took his turn. "If you can't do that, your job is to ensure your buddy can't make his."
Saying Jackson and Dallas are competitive when it comes to billiards is an understatement. That's OK, since both boys will be among the players at the 29th annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) Junior Pool Championships, which begins Thursday in South Sioux City.
The tournament will run through Sunday at Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, 385 E. Fourth St.
"We have three-player teams, male singles and female singles in a tournament for pool players ages 7-20," said local organizer Kia Lundgren. "Not only are we attracting young pool players from around the country, we'll also have competitors from as far away as Australia and New Zealand."
If it sounds crazy for someone to fly to the other side of the world for a chance to snag a trophy and some gift certificates as well as bragging rights, well, then you don't know much about pool.
"The sport was huge in Siouxland," Lundgren said. "We had big youth and adult leagues for a long time but they gradually went away."
She said the game is making a comeback locally, and junior pool championships are a great way to introduce the next generation to league play.
"We started our River City Youth Pool League more than three years ago and it's growing all the time," Lundgren said. "People are remembering what a great family activity pool can be."
That was certainly the case with Lundgren, who has been playing pool since age 3.
"My dad lifted me onto a milk crate so I could reach the table," she said. "From that day forward, I've been hooked."
Adam Sturges knows how Lundgren feels.
At age 10, the Unity Elementary School fifth grader will be one of the youngest competitors at the Junior Pool Championships.
"I love the game and practice with my dad all the time," Adam said.
So, would Adam like to someday be as good of a pool player as his dad?
"No, I wanna become a better pool player than my dad," Adam said as his father, Mickey, looked on.
"I'm not saying anything," Mickey Sturges said with a laugh. "I have no doubt that Adam will soon outplay me."
That isn't necessarily a bad thing to Lundgren.
"Pool is something that tied generations of families together," she said. "It's a game that keeps kids out of trouble. More importantly, it keeps them active and off of the couch."