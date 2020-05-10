Cooler-than-normal temperatures to remain in Sioux City early this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Temperatures well below normal for this time of year are expected to stick around for the first few days of this week.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting high temperatures of 55 degrees on Monday and 58 degrees on Tuesday. A freeze warning was issued for the morning hours Monday. The low temperature Sunday night into Monday was forecast at around 29 degrees.

Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Sioux City's average high temperature for May 11 is 72 degrees, while the average low temperature is 47 degrees.

Monday's temperatures aren't expected to set any records, however -- the chilliest-ever high temperature for May 11 was 44 degrees, set in 1966, while the coldest low temperature was 27 degrees, set 20 years earlier in 1946.

"Although we will be cold, we're not going to be quite that cold," Garrett said.

The days of cool temperatures, Garrett said, are brought here by chilly winds from the Northwest.

"Realistically, we've just been in a really cold pattern," she said.

Somewhat warmer temperatures are expected a little later in the week -- Wednesday's high temperature is pegged at 63 degrees, while Thursday could hit a balmy 75 degrees. There's also a 60 percent chance of showers on Wednesday.

