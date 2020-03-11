Coronavirus case reported in Northeast Nebraska; Hartington schools to temporarily close

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Three Northeast Nebraska schools have announced they are temporarily closing due to a potential exposure of the COVID19 virus in the community.

Hartington Cedar Catholic officials said the school will be closed through Friday "out of abundance of caution” due to possible COVID19 exposure, the Cedar County News reported Tuesday. Holy Trinity school also will close the remainder of the week.

Hartington-Newcastle public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday “as a precaution by the Health Department,” the Cedar County News reported.

On Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced a presumotive case of coronavirus had been reported in northeast Nebraska and a patient had been transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. The health department did not identify where the person lived.

DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. The health department said it was ”rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.”

