You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus case reported in Northeast Nebraska; Hartington schools to temporarily close
View Comments
alert top story

Coronavirus case reported in Northeast Nebraska; Hartington schools to temporarily close

{{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Three Northeast Nebraska schools have announced they are temporarily closing due to a potential exposure of the COVID19 virus in the community.

Hartington Cedar Catholic officials said the school will be closed through Friday "out of abundance of caution” due to possible COVID19 exposure, the Cedar County News reported Tuesday. Holy Trinity school also will close the remainder of the week.

Hartington-Newcastle public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday “as a precaution by the Health Department,” the Cedar County News reported.

On Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced a presumotive case of coronavirus had been reported in northeast Nebraska and a patient had been transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. The health department did not identify where the person lived. 

DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. The health department said it was ”rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corps cuts water releases, sets Sioux City meeting
Local news

Corps cuts water releases, sets Sioux City meeting

The corps has aggressively released water early this year from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News