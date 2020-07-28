Coronavirus death reported in Dakota County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Tuesday.

The age or gender of the Dakota County person who died was not disclosed, and the number of deaths in the county now stands at 42.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,860 cases have been detected through tests. There were three new cases reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department.

Additionally, two residents have died in Plymouth County since Friday, with the most recent reported on Monday, taking the total up to eight deaths in the county.

In Woodbury County on Tuesday, there were nine COVID-19 cases confirmed, out of 133 new individuals tested. Overall, there have been 3,573 cases and 47 deaths in Woodbury County.