Coronavirus hasn't yet closed South Dakota, Nebraska establishments

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kimberly Luken looks at what has happened to Iowa bars and restaurants and waits nervously, wondering if or when the same may happen to establishments in South Dakota.

For now, many restaurants and bars in South Dakota and Nebraska remain open. Luken, who owns Beano & Sherry's, The Outlaws and 4 Aces Reno casinos on Military Avenue in North Sioux City, just across the Big Sioux River from Sioux City, knows that could change at any time.

"We're kind of up in the air right now," Luken said. "It's very stressful. It's a waiting game."

On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide public disaster in response to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The order forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks and closed all restaurants and bars to the public. Food and beverages may be sold on a carryout, drive-through or delivery basis only.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, governors in South Dakota and Nebraska had not taken that step, though Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts directed all Omaha restaurants to cease dine-in service and provide carryout, drive-through and delivery service only after a second case of community-spread COVID-19 was confirmed in Omaha. He also asked bars in the city to close.