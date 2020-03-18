Coronavirus hasn't yet closed South Dakota, Nebraska establishments

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kimberly Luken looks at what has happened to Iowa bars and restaurants and waits nervously, wondering if or when the same may happen to establishments in South Dakota.
For now, many restaurants and bars in South Dakota and Nebraska remain open. Luken, who owns Beano & Sherry's, The Outlaws and 4 Aces Reno casinos on Military Avenue in North Sioux City, just across the Big Sioux River from Sioux City, knows that could change at any time.
"We're kind of up in the air right now," Luken said. "It's very stressful. It's a waiting game."
On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide public disaster in response to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The order forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks and closed all restaurants and bars to the public. Food and beverages may be sold on a carryout, drive-through or delivery basis only.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, governors in South Dakota and Nebraska had not taken that step, though Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts directed all Omaha restaurants to cease dine-in service and provide carryout, drive-through and delivery service only after a second case of community-spread COVID-19 was confirmed in Omaha. He also asked bars in the city to close.
Like health agencies and other governors, Ricketts has urged no gatherings of more than 10 people in order to reduce the risk of spreading the illness.
Ralph Bobian, general manager of Delta by Marriott hotel and Kahill's Chophouse, 385 E. Fourth St., in South Sioux City said "drastic changes" have been made to Kahill's staffing, but as of late Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant remained open with limited seating of up to 10 diners.
"We are complying 100 percent with the guidelines from the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Gov. Pete Ricketts," Bobian said.
Bobian said tables have been removed from the dining area and the remaining tables are an average of eight feet apart. Each table and chair is cleaned after a seating, and workers deep clean surfaces and restrooms throughout the property six times a day.
Luken said Wednesday it was too early to tell if she was picking up business from Iowans who now are unable to eat a sit-down meal in a restaurant or gamble at now-closed casinos. Business was steady through last week, but had begun to drop off on Monday. Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day celebration, usually a big day for business, also was off from past years.
"It wasn't a normal St. Patrick's Day," she said. "We were down."
Luken said she hasn't limited hours at any of her establishments, and charges on to-go orders have been waived. Workers have stepped up cleaning efforts, including wiping and sanitizing video gaming machines between each use.
Like Luken, Jack Hinton, assistant general manager of Pizza Ranch, 912 N. Dakota St., in Vermillion, South Dakota, is playing a waiting game, anxious to see if South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will place limits on restaurant service in the state.
"Obviously it's kind of out of our hands at this point, but we're taking all the precautions we can," Hinton said.
The Pizza Ranch buffet remains open, he said, and serving utensils are changed every hour. Tables and other areas also are disinfected every hour. Hinton said he's noticed a small decrease in the number of customers choosing to dine inside the restaurant. Carry-out and delivery service seems to be unchanged.
After closing dine-in service Tuesday, Robles Taqueria, 1401 Dakota Ave., in South Sioux City continues to serve take-out and drive-through customers and has some delivery, assistant manager Alex Robles said.
Business has decreased because the dining area is now closed, Robles said, but the restaurant will take advantage of the closure to remodel.