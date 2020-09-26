Coronavirus hospitalizations, new infections climb in Sioux City metro

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Sioux City for COVID-19 has crept up steadily this month, and the number of new infections is beginning to approach levels not seen since the height of the outbreak this spring.

As of Saturday, there were 39 patients in Sioux City hospitals getting treatment for COVID-19 (another 11 were in the hospital and were positive for the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons).

On Sept. 1, there were only 15 patients hospitalized in Sioux City for the virus, plus four others who had the virus but were hospitalized with something else, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.

Siouxland District Health on Saturday also acknowledged the county's 64th COVID-19 death, a woman over age 81. That death was first reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday.

The health department reported 91 new infections in Woodbury County on Saturday. The daily tally of new infections in the county has been elevated for days -- 100 new infections were reported Friday, 64 on Thursday, and 84 on Wednesday.