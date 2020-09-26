Coronavirus hospitalizations, new infections climb in Sioux City metro

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Sioux City for COVID-19 has crept up steadily this month, and the number of new infections is beginning to approach levels not seen since the height of the outbreak this spring.
As of Saturday, there were 39 patients in Sioux City hospitals getting treatment for COVID-19 (another 11 were in the hospital and were positive for the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons).
On Sept. 1, there were only 15 patients hospitalized in Sioux City for the virus, plus four others who had the virus but were hospitalized with something else, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.
Siouxland District Health on Saturday also acknowledged the county's 64th COVID-19 death, a woman over age 81. That death was first reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday.
The health department reported 91 new infections in Woodbury County on Saturday. The daily tally of new infections in the county has been elevated for days -- 100 new infections were reported Friday, 64 on Thursday, and 84 on Wednesday.
In its weekly coronavirus status update, Siouxland District Health reported that 456 new infections were recorded in Woodbury County for the week ended Sept. 20, which was double the number of the week prior and "comparable to what was occurring in the spring."
"Our current situation has been created by the choices that individuals are now making," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.
Across Northwest Iowa, a total of 86 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC). Twenty-one of those patients were admitted in the past 24 hours, and 16 COVID patients in the region are in the ICU. Seven are on ventilators.
Representatives of the four healthcare systems of Sioux County -- Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Sioux Center Health and the Orange City Area Health System -- met with education leaders via a Zoom call on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
On Saturday, the percentage of COVID-19 tests in Sioux County jumped yet again, to an alarming 32.8 percent, the highest in the state. Approximately 530 people in Sioux County tested positive for the virus during the past two weeks, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Some of the most-serious COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sioux County, who would ordinarily have been transferred to hospitals in Sioux Falls or Sioux City, are being handled within the county due to increased hospital demand, according to a statement summarizing Friday's meeting. Each of Sioux County's healthcare systems is also under staffing strain, because some workers have been quarantined.
State epidemiologists looking at Sioux County's infection data haven't been able to identify a specific source of the outbreak, the letter continued. The statement urged the usual COVID-19 precautions, including face masks, social distancing and handwashing.
"To help slow 'community spread,' healthcare leaders are not only urging schools to enact measures including masks and physical distancing, but all churches, businesses, residents, and visitors in the county to observe them as well – with the ultimate goal to protect those most vulnerable to becoming ill and requiring hospitalization," the statement said.
