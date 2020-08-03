Coronavirus knocks out 2020 Riverssance celebration in Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The 17th Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival will not play out in Sioux City in October, as organizers have ruled it could not be safely held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Claeys, the Sioux City man who helped launch Riverssance in 2004, on Monday said he hated to call off the festival that involves 100 participants and draws from 8,000 to 10,000 people to Riverside Park.

"With concerns about the plague, we are canceling the Riverssance. It was decided pretty much unanimously that it is to unsafe to hold it," Claeys said.

"I guess common sense kicked in (Sunday)."

He said a Sunday meeting of core volunteers, or "foot soldiers," of the festival, resulted in the decision.