Coronavirus outbreak continues in Siouxland: Woodbury, Plymouth, Yankton have new cases, Lyon has 1st

Neighboring Clay County has three cases as of Friday, with two having recovered, while Union County also has three cases, with one having recovered.

Across the Big Sioux River in Northwest Iowa, Plymouth County reported two more cases Friday after disclosing its initial case on Thursday. The two new cases announced Friday are both women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. They are both self-isolating at home, according to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

The county's first case was a man in the same age range, who is also self-isolating at home.

Woodbury County recorded its eighth case on Friday, a man between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. A total of 220 people have tested negative for the virus in the county.

The virus now has been found in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, none of the five Northeast Nebraska's counties in the Journal's circulation area -- Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston -- had reported a positive case of the virus.

