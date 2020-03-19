Coronavirus precautions cause some retailers to temporarily close; Sioux City mall still open

SIOUX CITY -- A growing number of retailers have shut down stores in Siouxland response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kohl's closed all of its about 1,100 retail stores nationwide, including its outlet at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City. The shutdown, which began at 7 p.m. Thursday, is expected to last until April 1.
A day earlier, J. C. Penney temporarily closed all of its stores, including its anchor spot at Southern Hills Mall.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the mall remained open, as did two of its three anchors, Scheels and Barnes & Noble. In addition to J.C. Penney, more than two dozen other retailers had temporarily closed.
The mall temporarily shortened its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“These updated hours give us extra time to act on the required deep cleaning and disinfection of the property as a whole, inclusive of all common areas and surfaces," said mall marketing director James Clakeley.
Clakeley said the mall is currently working on an online link with updated information retailer’s hours and temporary store closures.
"The situation is changing rapidly, and information is sometimes outdated as soon as it’s distributed,” Clakeley said. “The best bet would be to call any desired locations before visiting.”
As of Wednesday, the following mall tenants had temporarily closed: Aeropostale; AMC Theatre; American Eagle; Bath & Body Works; Bohme; Buckle; Champs; Children's Place; Claire's; Eddie Bauer; Famous Footwear; Foot Locker; Francesca's; Fuji Sushi; Great American Cookie Co.; Helzberg's Diamonds; Hollister; Hot Topic; J.C. Penney; Journeys; LeeAnn Chin; Live Laugh & Shop; My Pillow; New York Noodles; Painless Body Piercing; Spencer's; Torrid; Tradehome Shoes; Verizon Wireless; Victoria's Secret/PINK; Zeny's Mexican Food; Zumiez.
“Our top priorities are the health and safety of our guests, retailers, and employees,” Clakeley said.” Our tenants are individually following guidelines from their owners or corporate leadership, including the potential for modified operating hours or temporary store closures."
Some other indoor malls around the country closed this week due to COVID-19 concerns, including the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, which will be down until March 29.
Besides Kohl's, temporary closures at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City include Old Navy, Christopher and Banks, Men's Warehouse, Party City, Five Below, Justice, Carter's, Lane Bryant, Maurices, Boutique 20 and Versona.
Down the road at the Sunnybrook commercial area, Marshalls and Ultra Beauty had temporarily shut down.
HOM Furniture on Thursday temporarily closed its store in downtown Sioux City, along with all its retails showrooms in five states, which include sister stores Gabberts Fine Design & Furnishings and DOCK86.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued an emergency declaration that forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks. The new restrictions apply to restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos, but retailers are not covered. Restaurants and bars can not serve food or beverages on site, but may sell to customers through drive-thrus, carryout and delivery.
Journal reporter Diane Dykes contributed to this story.