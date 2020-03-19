Coronavirus precautions cause some retailers to temporarily close; Sioux City mall still open

SIOUX CITY -- A growing number of retailers have shut down stores in Siouxland response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohl's closed all of its about 1,100 retail stores nationwide, including its outlet at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City. The shutdown, which began at 7 p.m. Thursday, is expected to last until April 1.

A day earlier, J. C. Penney temporarily closed all of its stores, including its anchor spot at Southern Hills Mall.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the mall remained open, as did two of its three anchors, Scheels and Barnes & Noble. In addition to J.C. Penney, more than two dozen other retailers had temporarily closed.

The mall temporarily shortened its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“These updated hours give us extra time to act on the required deep cleaning and disinfection of the property as a whole, inclusive of all common areas and surfaces," said mall marketing director James Clakeley.

Clakeley said the mall is currently working on an online link with updated information retailer’s hours and temporary store closures.