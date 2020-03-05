Corps cuts water releases; sets Sioux City meeting

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decreased water releases from Gavins Point Dam this week as melting snow continues to flow into the Missouri River downriver and increase flooding risks.

Releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were dropped to 35,000 cubic feet per second from 38,000 cfs. Both rates are more than twice the normal winter rate.

The corps has aggressively released water early this year from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.