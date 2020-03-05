Corps cuts water releases; sets Sioux City meeting

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decreased water releases from Gavins Point Dam this week as melting snow continues to flow into the Missouri River downriver and increase flooding risks.
Releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were dropped to 35,000 cubic feet per second from 38,000 cfs. Both rates are more than twice the normal winter rate.
The corps has aggressively released water early this year from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.
Throughout 2019, critics asked the corps why more water wasn't released earlier in the year to lessen flooding in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and Missouri, areas that experienced months of flooding. Gavins Point releases remained at 80,000 cfs, more than twice the normal rate, from spring through late fall to evacuate near near-record runoff. Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City in 2019 totaled 60.9 million acre-feet, the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping behind the 2011 record of 61 MAF.
The corps has forecast 2020 runoff to be 36.9 MAF, 143 percent of average. The runoff figure has risen from the 36.3 MAF runoff forecast in February.
As of Tuesday, storage in the reservoir system was 56.4 MAF, occupying 0.3 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.
Siouxland residents will have a chance to ask corps officials more about this year's river management during one of its annual spring meetings to be held in Sioux City. The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 9 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St.