Corps dropping Gavins Point releases to winter rate

OMAHA -- You may have noticed it already, but finally, after months of running high within its banks through Sioux City, the Missouri River has begun to recede and will continue to do so.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to the winter release rate on Sunday. Releases as of Wednesday were at 57,000 cubic feet per second and will be reduced 3,000 cfs per day until they reach 27,000 cfs. Releases will remain at that rate through December before being dropped to 25,000 cfs in January for the remainder of the winter.

Normal winter releases are 12,000-17,000 cfs, but will be kept at the higher rate while the corps continues emptying near-record runoff from the river's reservoir system.

"We are monitoring basin and channel conditions very closely and will make any necessary adjustments," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said in a news release.

