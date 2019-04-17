OMAHA -- A draft supplemental environmental assessment on the restoration of emergent sandbar habitat for endangered bird species on the Missouri River in Nebraska and South Dakota is now available for public review.
The draft outlines environmental impacts of removing and preventing vegetation on sandbar habitat between Gavins Point Dam at Yankton, South Dakota, and Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown, South Dakota, and between Gavins Point Dam and Sioux City. Sandbar habitat in Lewis and Clark Lake is also subject to the proposals.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would control vegetation with herbicides in the fall of 2019 and into the future. Vegetation removal techniques would include discing, mowing, raking, burning and removing woody debris from sandbars.
The purpose of the proposed project is to provide habitat for the endangered least term and threatened piping plover, both of which nest on Missouri River sandbars.
The plan is available for viewing at http://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Planning/Project-Reports/.
Comments can be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; Attn: Michelle McPherron; 1616 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68102-4901. Comments also can be emailed to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil.
Comments must be postmarked or received no later than May 8.