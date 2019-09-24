{{featured_button_text}}
Corps of Engineers River Meeting

John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, answers a question during a public meeting in April at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City. The corps will host a fall meeting on Missouri River conditions Oct. 23 in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

OMAHA -- Sioux City is one of six locations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' annual fall public meetings to discuss the Missouri River.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clerk Interpretive Center, 900 Larson Park Road.

[A Corps of Engineers official spoke at a meeting in North Sioux City in August.]

Presenters will include staff from the National Weather Service and the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division.

Each spring and fall, the Water Management Division hosts a series of public meetings to discuss the Missouri River Mainstem System, runoff and reservoir operations. Sioux City was the site of one of the spring meetings in April.

