OMAHA -- Sioux City is one of six locations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' annual fall public meetings to discuss the Missouri River.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clerk Interpretive Center, 900 Larson Park Road.
Presenters will include staff from the National Weather Service and the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division.
Each spring and fall, the Water Management Division hosts a series of public meetings to discuss the Missouri River Mainstem System, runoff and reservoir operations. Sioux City was the site of one of the spring meetings in April.