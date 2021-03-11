Corps of Engineers sets virtual spring Missouri River meetings

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the office in Caribou, Maine, lost control of a weather balloon as strong, gusty winds swept through the area.

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two virtual spring meetings to update the public on the planned 2021 operation of the Missouri River reservoir system.

Historically, the meetings have been conducted at sites, including Sioux City, throughout the river basin. Because of COVID-19, the meetings will be held via conference call and webinar. Meetings were conducted in a similar manner last spring and in the fall.

Meetings will be on April 6 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For the 1 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m4bc455ae25c9d3dd059b2c2cfa9c5ae0

The meeting number is: 199 387 3513; and the password is: April2o2!

To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 387 3513

For the 6 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m32426a03d7fe616ec78e0029cac2f668

The meeting number is: 199 775 2857; and the password is: April2o2! To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 775 2857

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.