 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corps of Engineers sets virtual spring Missouri River meetings
View Comments

Corps of Engineers sets virtual spring Missouri River meetings

{{featured_button_text}}

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the office in Caribou, Maine, lost control of a weather balloon as strong, gusty winds swept through the area.

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two virtual spring meetings to update the public on the planned 2021 operation of the Missouri River reservoir system.

Historically, the meetings have been conducted at sites, including Sioux City, throughout the river basin. Because of COVID-19, the meetings will be held via conference call and webinar. Meetings were conducted in a similar manner last spring and in the fall.

Meetings will be on April 6 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For the 1 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m4bc455ae25c9d3dd059b2c2cfa9c5ae0

The meeting number is: 199 387 3513; and the password is: April2o2!

To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 387 3513

For the 6 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m32426a03d7fe616ec78e0029cac2f668 

The meeting number is: 199 775 2857; and the password is: April2o2!
 
To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 775 2857
u.s. army corps of engineers logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 11 A

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News