Corps of Engineers sets virtual spring Missouri River meetings

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two virtual spring meetings to update the public on the planned 2021 operation of the Missouri River reservoir system.
Historically, the meetings have been conducted at sites, including Sioux City, throughout the river basin. Because of COVID-19, the meetings will be held via conference call and webinar. Meetings were conducted in a similar manner last spring and in the fall.
Meetings will be on April 6 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For the 1 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m4bc455ae25c9d3dd059b2c2cfa9c5ae0
The meeting number is: 199 387 3513; and the password is: April2o2!
To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 387 3513
For the 6 p.m. meeting, the meeting link is: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m32426a03d7fe616ec78e0029cac2f668
- The meeting number is: 199 775 2857; and the password is: April2o2!
-
- To join by phone, call 844-800-2712 toll free or 669-234-1177. The access code is: 199 775 2857
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.