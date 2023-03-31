The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will offer free boating safety education classes during April at the Mississippi River Project Office near Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley.

Classes, which are open to anyone 12 years and older, will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 1, 8, 15 and 22. Completion of only one of these courses is needed for certification.

All boaters, including those new to boating as well as seasoned individuals looking to brush up on safe boating knowledge, are encouraged to take the course. No on-the-water experience is offered during the classroom-based course. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois.

Registration for the class is required, and youth younger than 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, and classes fill quickly. To register, contact the Mississippi River Visitor Center at 309-794-5338 or visit www.missriver.org for more information.